After delays, Apple expected to launch iPhone 12 on 13 October

American technology giant, Apple seems to finally be ready to launch this year’s iPhone, the iPhone 12, after production delays caused by the pandemic. The company sent out invites to bloggers and the media today, for a virtual event on October 13. The invite says “Hi, Speed," which could be a reference to the iPhone’s new processor and possibly the fact that it will support 5G connectivity.

Apple usually launches its new iPhones in September every year, but this year’s September event only covered the Apple Watch and iPads. The company’s chief financial officer (CFO), Luca Maestri, had announced a delay in the launch date of the iPhone 12 due to the pandemic, which has hit productions for most smartphone makers. Like last year, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones this year too.

Despite the delay, Apple should be ready to bring the product to India in time for the festive sales this month. The company launched its first fully owned e-commerce store in India last month, which could help speed up the India launch date. The company started selling the Apple Watch Series 6 and Watch SE in India through its store on October 1, after announcing them globally on September 18.

While industry estimates suggest that Apple still has only about 2% market share in India, the company has done well in the last quarter in India. According to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the company’s market share grew by just under 10% year-over-year in the last quarter.

Analysts say that the 2020 edition of the iPhone SE, which was launched in May this year,has been in demand in India, helping the company grow in India. That, and the fact that competing manufacturers like OnePlus have been hit with bigger production delays, has helped Apple gain market share in India.

