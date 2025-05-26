After Elon Musk and Sam Altman, Lex Fridman to interview Sundar Pichai on AI: All we know so far

Podcaster Lex Fridman has announced that he will soon interview Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai for his podcast and has asked users to share questions and topic suggestions for the discussion. Fridman has previously also hosted other AI figures including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and xAI's Elon Musk.

In a post on X announcing his podcast with Pichai, Fridman wrote, “I'm doing a podcast with @sundarpichai soon. Let me know if you have any questions / topic suggestions. The rate of AI progress has been insane. It makes me excited for the future (even more than usual 🤣) and excited to chat with leaders & engineers who are building that future.”

Notably, Google had rolled out various upgrades to its Gemini language models, Google Meet, Image 4 video image generation mode, Veo 3 video generation model and AI chatbot for Google Search.

While Google seemed woefully lacking in the AI race when ChatGPT made its public debut in late 2022, the company has made long strides since then and gone on to become the biggest players in the latest technology by implementing Gemini's AI models across its products from Docs to Search, Gmail and more.

Speaking about the power of AI in empowering users, Pichai said in an interview with the All In podcast, “I think if you look at how much information means to people, I think they’re going to each person is going to have access to information in a way they’ve never had before, so it feels very far from a zero-sum construct to me. And we are seeing it empirically when people are using search.”

Asked if AI will eat away some of the profits of Google Search, Pichai said, “You don’t think about it as a dilemma because you have to innovate to stay ahead, and you can lean in the direction of the user. It’s like one of the original principles of Google — follow the user, everything else will follow. I think the dilemma only exists if you treat it as a dilemma. All along in technology, you have these massive periods of innovation and you lean into it as hard as you can — it’s the only way to do it. You know when mobile came everyone was like you’re not going to have the real estate, like how will ads work, all that stuff. (But) mobile was a transition which ended up working great (for Google),”