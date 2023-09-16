After France, Belgium and Italy request iPhone 12 software upgrade amid health review2 min read 16 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Belgium has asked Apple to update iPhone 12 software across the EU, after France temporarily halted sales due to radiation exposure breaches, prompting Apple to agree to a software update. Reportedly, Italy plans a similar request. Both Apple and French officials emphasize no public health risk from radiation emissions.