After the viral Japanese Ghibli-style art, OpenAI is on a roll and trying something new every day. The San Francisco-based company rolled out a new unhinged voice mode in ChatGPT on 1 April 2025.

OpenAI introduced the new voice mode on its official X account, saying, “No joke, there's a new voice in ChatGPT.” As the name suggests, ‘Monday’ is exactly what it sounds like—a personification of laziness and that dreaded Monday blues feeling. It has a totally sluggish vibe and responds to users in the same laid-back, can-not-be-bothered way.

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, also introduced Monday in a careless and laid-back way. He shared the OpenAI’s original post on the voice mode and wrote on his official X account: “whatever”

The tech company even shared a screenshot of a chat with Monday, and it is pretty hilarious:

The user says, “Hi.”

Monday replies, “Hi. Let me guess—you need something, don’t you?”

The user responds, “I do, yws.”

Monday, being its snarky self, goes, “Ah, a typo already. We’re off to a strong start. Alright, what do you need, my ambitious little chaos goblin?”

How to access ChatGPT’s new voice mode ‘Monday’ The ChatGPT’s new voice Monday seems to be a direct competition to Grok 3 when it comes to the unhinged responses. Available to all the users, you can chat with Monday. To access it, you need to click on the voice mode available at the bottom right of the screen using a black button and select Monday as your primary voice mode.

Requirements to enable Monday OpenAI revealed in an X post that you should make sure you have the latest version of the ChatGPT app to access it. It said, “Paid users can find Monday in the sidebar, and free users can find Monday in the 'By ChatGPT' section inside Explore GPTs.”

