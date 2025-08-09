After GPT-5 backlash, Sam Altman confirms GPT-4o is coming back to ChatGPT — but there’s a catch

OpenAI's much-hyped GPT-5 model launched on Thursday, but unlike what the ChatGPT maker would have expected, its latest and greatest model was met with a lot of scrutiny on social media, with longtime users of the chatbot unhappy with the company over the removal of older OpenAI models like GPT-4o and GPT-4.1. Notably, after the launch of GPT-5, OpenAI stopped supporting the older models and GPT-5 became the default model for all tasks, leading to widespread frustration on social media.

OpenAI has claimed marked improvements in the performance of ChatGPT with GPT-5, including reasoning, coding, accuracy, multimodal understanding, writing, and answering health-related questions. However, users on Reddit increasingly complained that the new model has less personality than GPT-4o and tends to give shorter answers to queries.

Many users pointed out how GPT-4o was used as a companion, and while GPT-5 may have an edge in technical tasks, it does not have the same kind of responses as the older, popular model. As one Reddit user pointed out, “I know GPT-5 is designed to be stronger for complex reasoning, coding, and professional tasks, but not all of us need a pro coding model. Some of us rely on 4o for creative collaboration, emotional nuance, roleplay, and other long-form, high-context interactions. Those areas feel different enough in GPT-5 that it impacts my ability to work and create the way I’m used to.”

An OpenAI researcher, Kristina Kim, also admitted during a Reddit AMA session that OpenAI has “made a dedicated effort with GPT-5 to train our model to be more neutral by default.”

Sam Altman confirms OpenAI is bringing back GPT-4o Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman gave in to the demand by ChatGPT users to bring back GPT-4o, but only for the company's Plus subscribers. Altman did not completely backtrack on the retirement announcement made by OpenAI but stated that they would watch usage of GPT-4o to determine how long to support the model.

During the Reddit AMA, Altman wrote, “ok, we hear you all on 4o; thanks for the time to give us the feedback (and the passion!). we are going to bring it back for plus users, and will watch usage to determine how long to support it.”

Notably, ChatGPT Pro, Team, and Enterprise users already currently have an option to get back to older models by turning on the “show legacy models” banner in the settings. This, paired with Altman’s announcement, means it is more or less the end of the road for free users as far as GPT-4o and other older models are concerned.

In response to another user's question on Reddit, Altman asked if it is important for them to regain access to GPT-4.1 or if just GPT-4o would suffice, giving a possible indication that OpenAI may also bring back GPT-4.1 if there is enough demand for the model among its Plus users.