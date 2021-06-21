New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has developed a technology that allows smartphones and other electrical devices to charge using sound. The patent, which was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), says that the system uses mechanisms for storing energy and a sound charger, which are used to charge smartphones through sound. It converts the vibration from sound waves into the alternative current, which is then converted to DC power for charging smartphones.

This is not the first time Xiaomi has detailed new ways to charge smartphones though. The company has been working on new ways to charge smartphones wirelessly or faster for quite a while now. In January this year, the company detailed a technology called “Aircharge" to charge devices remotely.

“The core technology of Xiaomi’s remote charging lies in space positioning and energy transmission. Xiaomi’s self-developed isolated charging pile has five phase interference antennas built in, which can accurately detect the location of the smartphone. A phase control array composed of 144 antennas transmits millimeter-wide waves directly to the phone through beamforming," the company said at the time.

It also announced a technology called HyperCharge last month, which uses 200W charging to achieve higher charging speeds. Xiaomi claimed that the technology could charge a 4000 mAh battery in 8 minutes, something that no one has achieved so far.

Advancements in battery technology have often been seen as a key requirement for the future of consumer technology products. While chipsets, displays and more have progressed, battery technology hasn’t kept up with them. As a result, companies often struggle to keep devices running long enough, and the solution is to either charge devices faster or more conveniently.

