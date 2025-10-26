After iPhone 17 Pro, Apple could be planning to bring vapor chamber cooling to more devices: here's what to expect

Apple took a big leap in performance earlier in the year when it introduced a vapor cooling system for the first time in an iPhone. The new liquid cooling system, which debuted with iPhone 17 Pro lineup, helps keep the heat in check in the flagship smartphone, leading to lower thermal throttling and heating issues, especially during high-intensity tasks.

​If a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is to be believed, the Cupertino-based tech giant is looking to add the same capabilities to the next-generation iPad Pro.

​Notably, vapor cooling chambers have been a part of Android devices for a while, and even now many Chinese flagships have claimed to boast much bigger cooling systems than that of the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. However, the new cooling system has served as a key reason for Apple to urge buyers into upgrading their current iPhones.

​As for the iPads, the larger surface area has made it easier to dissipate heat over the years. However, Gurman notes that the iPad Pro has occasionally hit its limits and has overheated, especially for demanding tasks like media editing and artificial intelligence applications.

​The company released its latest iPad Pro with the M5 chip earlier in the month and claimed it to have similar performance as the Mac Studio M1 Ultra.

​With the tasks users can accomplish on the iPad rising, Apple is said to be readying a vapor chamber for the iPad Pro's next generation. The tablet lineup is currently on an 18-month upgrade cycle, meaning that the next launch could be around spring 2027.

​The new iPad Pro is likely to come with Apple's M6 processor that could be based on the 2nm process from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), which could lead to an increase in both performance and efficiency.

​Similar to the iPhones, Apple wouldn't be the first one to bring vapor chamber cooling to the tablets. However, the tech giant is likely to position the new technology as a central part of its sales pitch to woo buyers into upgrading their iPads when the new model launches in 2027.

​Gurman also noted that if things go according to plan, then Apple could also bring the vapor chamber cooling to its other products like the fan-less MacBook Air.