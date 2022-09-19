After iPhones, satellite connectivity may come to Samsung Galaxy phones

Meanwhile, three Apple iPhone 14 series phones are now available in India. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can be purchased from the Apple online store along with leading e-commerce platforms and authorised offline retail sellers. Buyers of the new iPhone models can get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹6,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at ₹1,29,900 onwards and comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset. iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of ₹1,39,900.