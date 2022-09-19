After iPhones, satellite connectivity may come to Samsung Galaxy phones

Samsung may jump the satellite SOS bandwagon with its upcoming Galaxy phones. The company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S23 series phones in January next year.
Major highlight of the 2022 iPhone lineup is the satellite connectivity support. The feature will allow iPhone 14 series users to send SOS messages when they are stuck in no network area. Now, South Korean company Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce the satellite connectivity feature on its flagship Galaxy phones.
According to a tweet shared by tipster Ricciolo, Samsung may jump the satellite SOS bandwagon with its upcoming Galaxy phones. However, it does not confirm which series will feature it. Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S23 series phones in January next year. It is likely that the satellite SoS feature may come with the upcoming Galaxy number series.
A Phonearena report says that rather than chasing Apple's satellite connectivity provider, Samsung may turn to Elon Musk, whose Starlink satellite service has already been in talks with Apple, even though the team from Cupertino ultimately went with Globalstar.
Apple iPhone 14 series satellite connectivity feature is currently available for users in the US and Canada. The service will go live in November this year. It will be free for the first two years. Emergency SOS feature on iPhones takes 15 seconds to send a simple SOS message in clear sky conditions, or several minutes during overcast. The feature is likely to expand in more countries in the coming future.
Meanwhile, three Apple iPhone 14 series phones are now available in India. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can be purchased from the Apple online store along with leading e-commerce platforms and authorised offline retail sellers. Buyers of the new iPhone models can get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹6,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a starting price of ₹79,900. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at ₹1,29,900 onwards and comes powered by A16 Bionic chipset. iPhone 14 Pro Max, on the other hand, comes with a starting price of ₹1,39,900.
