NEW DELHI : PC and printing major HP Inc. on Thursday introduced a limited-period free helpdesk support to PC users of all brands to address their operational issues in India. HP's announcement comes days after Global PC maker Lenovo announced remote servicing of laptops and PC users.

In the absence of regular support and service channels, HP is making this service available to PC users of all brands to ensure they can operate without hindrance and maintain business continuity.

With our customers 24x7. With our Customer-first approach, HP is geared up to service its customers 24x7 with our LIVE and Virtual agent service. They will be at your service anytime, anywhere.#HPIndia #HPCustomerSupport pic.twitter.com/aSApiKDkJc — HP India (@HPIndia) March 21, 2020





For individual consumers, this service will be available free till May 31, while small and medium business (SMB) users will be eligible for this service for a fixed period of one month from the date of registration, said the company.

"Today working, learning or earning from home is the new normal, and this 24/7 help desk is aimed at making sure users can do so in an uninterrupted fashion," said Vinay Awasthi, Managing Director, HP Inc. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The helpdesk will have HP certified technicians to help on issues that can be addressed remotely.

These include issues related to general performance, security configuration, connectivity, operating system, media support, mobility, software operation, and installation, among others.

The company has deployed a team of trained agents to man the helpdesk.

Lenovo on Friday had also announced that it will extend 24/7 technical support to all laptop and desktop customers other than its own brand in India. The move is primarily aimed to ease pressure off the PC consumers amid the extended covid-19 nationwide lockdown.

The customer support will be available at a toll-free number till May 3 which is the last day of the second lockdown period in the country. The Lenovo toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253.

