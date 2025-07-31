After Meta, Google moves to restrict under-18 users from accessing inappropriate content

Google has begun the limited rollout of new age assurance technology in the United States, part of its broader plan to better protect underage users across its platforms. The initiative, announced earlier this year, is being tested with a small group of users before a potential wider implementation.

How the new tools work The system is designed to distinguish between users over and under the age of 18 in order to offer more appropriate digital experiences for minors. This includes default safeguards such as restrictions on content, limited advertising exposure, and blocked access to adult-only apps on the Play Store.

In cases where a user is identified as underage, Google says it will automatically activate features aimed at digital wellbeing, including break and bedtime reminders on YouTube, restrictions on repetitive content, and the disabling of location history features such as Timeline in Google Maps.

The company explained that its approach combines machine learning-based age estimation with verification measures. If a user is flagged as under 18 and believes this is an error, they can choose to submit identification documents or a selfie to verify their actual age.

According to Google, the technology analyses existing account signals, such as search history or the types of YouTube videos watched, to estimate a user’s age. The process, the company claims, does not involve gathering new data or sharing detailed information across other websites or apps.

The move follows similar measures taken in other regions where the technology has already been trialled. Google says it will observe the initial US rollout closely before expanding the programme further.

While the system is intended to strengthen online safety for children and teenagers, the rollout raises ongoing questions around digital privacy, surveillance, and the balance between protection and user autonomy, claims the American tech giant.

Google says the effort is part of a larger framework that includes enhanced parental controls via Family Link and dedicated platforms such as YouTube Kids. However, critics have previously raised concerns about the effectiveness and transparency of algorithm-driven age detection systems.