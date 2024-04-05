After Netflix, Disney CEO Bob Iger plans to crack down on password-sharing staring in June
Disney CEO Bob Iger plans to tackle password-sharing on the streaming platform in June to boost subscriber growth and profitability, aiming for double-digit margins.
Disney CEO Bob Iger has revealed plans to tackle password-sharing on the company's streaming platform, set to commence in June. Iger stressed in a CNBC interview the importance of consolidating the streaming industry, with the initiative aimed at boosting subscriber growth and improving profitability. He articulated aspirations for achieving double-digit margins for the business.