Oppo begins ColorOS 16 beta rollout in India ahead of October 15 launch: Eligible devices, features and more

After OnePlus, Oppo has begun the process for ColorOS 16 beta based on Android 16. Users who want to get a glimpse of the new UI before launch, can apply for the ColorOS 16 beta, and fill a questionnaire to get the new update.

​ColorOS 16 Beta ​The ColorOS 16 beta has currently gone live for select Oppo devices, which includes the Oppo X8, Find X8 Pro, and Oppo Reno 14. Moreover, the beta is only applicable for users in India, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

​How to Apply for ColorOS 16 Beta

​In order to apply for ColorOS 16 beta on your eligible device, open the Settings app.

​Click on About device > Tap the top of the page > Click the top right button.

​You should now see the option for the closed beta program. Fill in your information and click on Apply Now.

​After your application is accepted by Oppo, go to the Update settings once again and click on Download Now.

​What to Know Before Updating to ColorOS 16 Beta ​Users who want to try out ColorOS 16 must send in their applications between October 9 to 13. The China launch for the new UI is set for October 15 and the Oppo Find X9 will be the first phone to come running with the new UI globally.

​Users must ensure that their phone is updated to one of the below-given versions:

​CPH2737_15.0.2.602(EX01)

​CPH2737_15.0.2.502(EX01)

​Ensure that your phone is charged to 30% and has sufficient storage to update to the new version.

​Back up all your important personal data before installing ColorOS 16 beta.

​After the update is done, you may see temporary heating, lagging, and battery drainage. This could be a result of the operating system performing various actions in the background to optimize your experience.

​Since this is a beta, there may be some app crashes or compatibility issues, which will likely be resolved with upcoming updates.

​What to Expect from ColorOS 16 ​ColorOS 16 is expected to come with smoother animations and a better multi-tasking experience. Over the last few days, some images of the new UI have been doing the rounds on social media, which show that ColorOS 16 could come with a ton of lock screen customizations, including support for widgets, adding customized texts, and a new Flux theme. The UI is also said to add more AI features while adding more options on the home screen, like support for resizable icons and expandable widgets.

​The Always on Display functionality is also said to get some upgrades, while there could be new fingerprint animations