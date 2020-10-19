After Samsung, Xiaomi trolls Apple for removing chargers from iPhone 12 series

Apple has been in the news for a while now and well, not just for its new iPhone 12 series launch, but also for its massive announcement of not adding either the charger or the earphones with its newest models.

The "out-of-the-box" idea, well, literally, comes in a move that will help offset the higher costs of new screens and 5G chipsets, while also benefiting the environment. A USB C to lightning cable will be included instead.

This piece of news at the launch on 13 October received multiple mixed reactions from users across the world as well as other rival Android-based companies, where several of them "trolled" Apple for excluding the charger and earphones from its box.

Recently, Apple's biggest rival, Samsung, took to social media to poke fun at the company for not including a charger with their latest iPhones. Since then, Xiaomi has also not left any stone unturned to troll Apple for its decision via.a tweet, which has now gone viral.

In the latest dig, Xiaomi posted a video on the micro-blogging site showing a person unboxing its Mi 10T Pro smartphone to reveal a power adaptor inside. "Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro," the Chinese smartphone maker wrote while sharing the video.

Don't worry, we didn't leave anything out of the box with the #Mi10TPro. pic.twitter.com/ToqIjfVEQX — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) October 14, 2020





Since being posted last week, the clip has garnered over a million views and more than 34,000 likes.

"APPLE fanboys now: We dont need the charger in the box.. we've got enough money to buy a new one," said one Twitter user.

"10/10 for marketing," said another.

However, many users also supported Apple on its move to save the environment.

"If you give us support like Apple does to their customers, I will buy the charger on my own.

Software support should be the top priority, not the piece of plastic!!!," tweeted one.

"Atleast they are thinking and taking important steps towards environment protection.I bet you will also follow the same trend in a year or 2 just like the headphone jack," wrote another.

Recently, Samsung had also shared a similar post emphasising on the fact that the Galaxy phones do come with a charger.





"Your #Galaxy does give you what you are looking for. From the most basic as a charger, to the best camera, battery, performance, memory and even 120Hz screen on a phone," Samsung wrote on Facebook yesterday, sharing a picture of a black charger that is included with its lineup of Galaxy phones.

