After Saree trend and 3D models, turn your pictures into postcards using Nano Banana: Check our step-by-step guide

Google's Gemini Nano Banana, formally known as Gemini 2.5 Flash, has been powering several social media trends by allowing users to turn their images into retro saree poses, Bollywood-style photos, and 3D figurines. Nano Banana can make these edits thanks to its advanced neural architecture, which allows it to understand and maintain an image's context across multiple scenarios.

Advertisement

​Now, a new trend is emerging where users are transforming their favorite memories into postcards using Nano Banana.

​How to turn your pictures into a postcard with Gemini Nano Banana? ​Open the Gemini app or website.

​Sign in using your Google account.

​Tap on the Nano Banana icon and upload your desired image or images.

​Write a prompt of your own, or use one of the prompts below:

​Prompt 1: "Photorealistic edit: insert a real vintage postcard halfway into the red post box slot, held by a natural human hand. The card is partially inside the slot (about 50%), with correct perspective, edge-to-edge contact with the slot, and a subtle contact shadow where the card meets the metal lip. Match the source photo's lighting, color temperature, and grain. Preserve background and existing textures. High detail, with realistic skin tone and visible paper fiber."

Advertisement

Post card image generated using Nano Banana

​Prompt 2: “Add a realistic vintage postcard being inserted halfway into the red post box in the supplied photo. The postcard should be partially inside the slot, held by a natural-looking human hand, with correct perspective and lighting to match the original image. Maintain 16:9 framing and preserve the existing colors and textures of the scene.”

Advertisement

​Prompt 3: "Put the supplied image on a postcard and place it in someone’s hand trying to put it into a red post box, the card is halfway inside the box."

​What else can you generate using Nano Banana? ​If you're not satisfied with these images, you can also experiment with other trending prompts like the ones below.

​Vintage Saree look: "Convert the uploaded image into a stunning 4K HD portrait. The subject should have long, dark, wavy hair cascading over her shoulders. She should be wearing a translucent, elegant red saree draped over one shoulder, which reveals a fitted blouse underneath. White flowers should be tucked behind her right ear. She is looking slightly to her right, with a soft, serene expression. I want her face to remain exactly as it appears in the uploaded image without any alterations. The background should feature a plain, warm-toned wall, illuminated by a warm light source from the right, creating a distinct, soft-edged shadow of her profile and hair on the wall behind her. The overall mood should be retro and artistic."

Advertisement

Also Read | Saree look to Polaroid selfies with celebrities: 10 must try Nano Banana prompts

​Bollywood retro-style portrait: "1950s retro studio portrait of a man in a sharp tailored suit, slicked-back hair, butterfly lighting setup with soft shadows, neutral studio backdrop, glossy magazine editorial style, timeless glamour aesthetic."

AI-generated content using the viral Gemini Nano Banana prompts.

Polaroids with celebrities: “Generate a 4K ultra-realistic Polaroid photograph featuring the people from the reference images, posed together. Preserve their facial features, add a gentle blur, and keep the lighting uniform against a soft white curtain backdrop for a warm, candid film-style effect.”

Advertisement