After shifting to work from home, 66% Indian cos faced at least one data breach

NEW DELHI: The abrupt shift to work from home model has exposed many organisations to all sorts of cyber risks. Around 66% of Indian organisations have suffered at least one data breach after shifting to the remote working model, said a global survey by Barracuda Networks.

The survey involved over 1,000 decision makers in India, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

The report showed 67% of employees of participating organisations from India had experienced an increase in email phishing attacks, while 64% of organisations expected a cyberattack in the next month and 70% are wary of unknown threats that can disrupt business in the next 6 months.

Further, it was found that 53% of India organisations do not have an updated cybersecurity strategy and also lack solutions to address vulnerabilities that have been exposed due to the shift. The fact that 79% of the respondents allow employees to use personal email addresses and personal devices for official work makes matters worse and heightens the risk of an attack, report states.

"Maintaining safe security practices is essential, but a step easily overlooked in the frantic rush to get everything set up to support remote working. More employees working from home means that more devices are connecting remotely, outside of the secured corporate network. It’s critical to understand what remote workers are doing with data that is rapidly going out of control," Murali Urs, country manager India, Barracuda Networks, said in a statement.

Urs points out, organisations will have to rework the ‘new normal’ to make it more effective and more secure.

Around 92% of organisations in India intend to continue with the flexible and hybrid workplace model even after the epidemic is brought under control, the report said.

Among Indian organisations, 78% feel that business productivity has improved after the shift to a remote work model. As a result, 89% opined that they want to speed up digital transformation in the next six months to reduce burden on the traditional business model.

Around 83% have already fast-tracked their plans to migrate business data entirely to cloud.

