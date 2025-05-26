After string of outages, Elon Musk says he’s returning to 24/7 grind to fix X: ‘Will sleep in server rooms’

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he is returning to a 24/7 work schedule to fix issues at X, and will be “sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.” The social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has faced frequent outages since Musk's takeover, which included cutting almost 80% of its staff and making a slew of other changes. However, outages have grown even more frequent in recent days, with the platform experiencing at least three major disruptions last week.

After the latest outages, Musk, who had recently shifted focus to helping Donald Trump win the US election and later to cutting US federal expenses via DOGE, now says he will be “super focused” on working at X, xAI, and Tesla, while also making major “operational improvements.”

In reply to a post on X, Musk wrote, “Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.”

The world's richest man added, “I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out. As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational improvements need to be made. The failover redundancy should have worked, but did not.”

xAI's Grok 3.5 update delayed Notably, Musk had promised to release the Grok 3.5 update to xAI's paid subscribers last month, but there has been no update since. Grok last received a major update in February, when Musk and his team hosted a live session to introduce reasoning and Deep Search features to the chatbot, alongside their latest frontier model.