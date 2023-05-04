Google is bringing a new tool to Gmail that will allow users to identify genuine senders from impersonators. The tech giant is adding a ‘blue tick’ for the verified users who have adopted Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail .

Announcing via a Workspace blog post, Google said “In 2021, we introduced Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail, a feature that requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails."

Look for the blue checkmark next to a company's name in your emails to make sure they're the real deal before you respond. Learn more 👉 https://t.co/KIBkdFJOzr pic.twitter.com/Fe5MkBjuXO — Gmail (@gmail) May 3, 2023

“Building upon that feature, users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted BIMI. This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators," it stated.

Why are Gmail blue check marks important?

Google says that the blue check mark will help users and email security systems identify and stop spam. It will also enable senders to leverage their brand trust.

“This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone," Google said in the blog post.

Who is eligible?

The blue check mark is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers along with personal Google Accounts. The feature has started rolling out to end users from May 3.

How to get blue checks for Gmail accounts?

Brand Indicators for Message Identification or BIMI is an emerging email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. BIMI leverages the work an organization has put into deploying DMARC protection, by bringing brand logos to the customer’s inbox.

In order to get the verification mark, one needs to verify their logo on BIMI. To do so, set up your account on BIMI using the domain information. Next, upload your brand logo and register it as a trademark. You can now apply for a verified mark certificate (VMC) to get a blue check mark for your brand logo on Gmail.