After Twitter, blue ticks comes to Gmail accounts: Here’s everything you need to know2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Google says that the blue check mark will help users and email security systems identify and stop spam. It will also enable senders to leverage their brand trust.
Google is bringing a new tool to Gmail that will allow users to identify genuine senders from impersonators. The tech giant is adding a ‘blue tick’ for the verified users who have adopted Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail.
