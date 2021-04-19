After Twitter, Facebook plans host of audio-only features to take on Clubhouse

The audio-chat startup had announced that it closed a new Series C funding round on April 18, led by Andrew Chen, partner at venture firm a16z. According to a Reuters report, the fund put Clubhouse’s valuation at $4 billion and included other big firms like DST Global and Tiger Global. “This will allow us to heavily scale our team to support international growth, invest in localization and accessibility features," the company said in a blog post. It will also be pushing new features like the “Creator First" feature it had announced, that allow Clubhouse users to get paid for hosting rooms on the platform.