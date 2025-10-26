After viral portraits, Gemini Nano Banana can now create presentations for you in seconds: here's how to get started

Google's Gemini has slowly been gaining ground in the AI market over the last few months with its various model launches, including the popular Nano Banana model. Now that the craze for Nano Banana-generated portraits and action figures has died down, Google is adding yet another interesting capability to its AI assistant.

Also Read | AI tool of the week: Gemini in Gmail automates meeting schedules effortlessly

​Gemini will now be able to generate presentations for users within seconds using the Canvas tool. While the Canvas tool has been a part of the Gemini app for a while now, the presentation-creating feature is only now being rolled out to users.

​How can users generate presentations in Gemini? ​After the feature has been rolled out to them, users can upload a file like a research paper or any other document and ask the chatbot to create a presentation from it. Alternatively, users will also have the option of creating a presentation using basic text prompts.

​Users can build structured, themed slide decks that are ready to use with the chatbot. The new feature is being currently rolled out to Pro users and will be available to use for all users in the coming weeks.

​I tried testing out the new feature via my Google Enterprise account, but the presentation-generating feature doesn't seem to have rolled out just yet. In case you already have the feature on your Google account, here are a few presentations you can try right now.

​What kind of presentations can you generate using Gemini? ​Book insights: ​Either upload a whole book to generate top insights from the book or get the top insights using another LLM and then upload that text to Gemini Canvas for generating a presentation.

​Check out the prompt here:

​“You have the uploaded book. Produce a 10-item outline of the book’s biggest ideas. For each idea, give: 1-sentence thesis, 2 bullets of supporting evidence with page refs, and 1 notable quote (\le 25 words) with page. Group related ideas and suggest the best presentation order”

​Education presentation: ​"Create an educational presentation on climate change impacts for high school students. Include causes, effects on different ecosystems, real-world examples, individual actions, and innovative solutions. Make it visually engaging with suggested infographics."

Also Read | After iPhone 17 Pro, Apple could bring vapor chamber cooling to more devices

​Product launch deck: ​“Build a 12-slide launch deck for [product]. Sections: problem, solution, demo flow, personas, pricing, GTM, competitive matrix, roadmap (Q1–Q4), risks, FAQ. Include speaker notes and a one-slide exec summary.”

​Onboarding guide: ​“Draft a 9-slide onboarding deck for new users of [product]. Show ‘first 7 days’ milestones, key setup steps with visuals, and a slide of common pitfalls + fixes.”