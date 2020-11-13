The company released a statement announcing the new feature and the intent behind it. The company claims that the feature has been built into the app to help the user "be in the moment, and share with close friends and family without worrying about your chats sticking around." In the release, Facebook said the feature is best suited for memes, GIFs, stickers, or reactions that are cool when you send them, but you may not want them to stick in your chat history.