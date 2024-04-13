After WhatsApp, Meta AI could soon show up in your Instagram DMs. Here's how the chatbot will work
Meta is testing its generative AI chatbot 'Meta AI' on Instagram, allowing users to write poetry, generate images, and more based on a single text prompt. The AI-powered experience aims to enhance conversational interactions across Meta's social media platforms.
Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is now testing its generative AI chatbot, called 'Meta AI', on Instagram. Similar to other chatbots in the market, Meta AI will be able to craft poetry, generate images and answer other questions based on a single text prompt. Notably, Meta had also recently started testing its AI chatbot for certain users in India and other countries.