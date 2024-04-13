Mark Zuckerberg's Meta is now testing its generative AI chatbot, called 'Meta AI', on Instagram. Similar to other chatbots in the market, Meta AI will be able to craft poetry, generate images and answer other questions based on a single text prompt. Notably, Meta had also recently started testing its AI chatbot for certain users in India and other countries.

While confirming the development in a statement to Engadget, Meta said, “Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in various phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,"

The feature was spotted first by a TechCrunch report, which said that Meta was testing its AI chatbot in the main search bar, but other reports suggest that the chatbot appeared in the Instagram DM search bar. The Engadget report states that clicking on the Meta AI icon allowed them to have a conversation with the chatbot directly from their DM, similar to chatting with a friend.

Interestingly, several users shared on social media that the Meta AI chatbot can also help them navigate reels on a specific topic, meaning users may no longer have to rely on Instagram search.

What is Meta AI?

Meta AI was unveiled in September last year during the Meta Connect 2023 event and the company seems committed to adding the generative AI experience in all its social media applications like WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook.

Crafted using a bespoke model based on Llama 2, a generative text model, and Meta's Large Language Model (LLM) research, Meta AI strives to deliver smooth conversational interactions. Moreover, Meta has partnered with Microsoft's Bing to integrate real-time information retrieval into text-based conversations.

Meta had earlier stated that its AI assistant will provide valuable aid in diverse situations, such as offering suggestions, delivering entertainment, settling disagreements, and imparting knowledge.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!