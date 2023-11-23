Age-Gating: Government plans 'risk-based' framework for social media, says report; experts explain the importance
The Indian government is considering a 'risk-based' age-gating framework for social media and internet platforms, requiring document-based age verification and parent consent. The framework is expected to apply to platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and edtech and health platforms.
The government is mulling over a concrete "risk-based" framework with various criteria for social media and internet platforms to ensure a document-based age-gating and appropriate parent consent system, people aware of the matter told the Economic Times.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message