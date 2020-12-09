AI adoption grows in India amid covid-19, says report

NEW DELHI: Organisations in India are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) as a business strategy to grow and overcome the challenges brought on by covid-19.

India reported a 45% increase in the use of AI, the highest among all countries, while the US recorded s 35% rise, UK 23% and Japan 28% after the virus outbreak, according to a PWC India report, published on Wednesday. The report also showed that 94% of organisations now believe that AI will help create more opportunities instead of being a threat to their industry.

Around 70% of enterprises, surveyed by PWC India, adopted AI as compared to around 62% last year, the report states.

However, India still lags behind global firms when it comes to scaling up AI across the organisation with only 5% doing so as compared to 25% globally.

The report attributes the growing AI adoption to the shift in buying behaviour and new business challenges. For instance, AI-enabled use cases like contactless sales and delivery have gained traction. AI solutions are also being used to make the workplace safer and enforce best practices.

Many organisations are now using AI-based predictive and prescriptive tools to make sense of current data, in addition to using AI-based digital twins to avoid business disruption and build resilient supply-chain and operations.

With more organisations trying to move beyond pilots and proof of concepts, new challenges to adoption of AI have also emerged. For instance, in 2019, the challenges were more technical and were limited to inability to explain the model, lack of good quality data and in-house skills. In comparison, the challenges in 2020 revolve around measuring the business value of AI implementations.

"The far-reaching consequences of the global pandemic have driven organisations to balance the competing priorities of safeguarding health and ensuring business continuity. AI is now regarded as a key enabler for organisations to repair (emerge from the present crisis), rethink (plan for transformation) and reconfigure," Sudipta Ghosh, Partner and Leader- Data and Analytics, PwC India said in a statement.

Further, the report shows that sectors with highest covid-19 led disruption adopted AI solutions in a more definitive manner. In the travel and hospitality sector 89% firms have implemented AI in some form. According to PWC India, the sector is looking at AI solutions to reconfigure business processes and offer contactless experiences.

Telecom, medicine and tech with 86% adoption, financial services with 82% and pharma with 73% are the sectors where AI adoption has been higher.

The interviews for the survey were conducted between August and September and included input from more than 200 Indian CXOs.

