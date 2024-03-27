Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
'AI at an inflection point, need to scale it in production'

Naman Suri

Patel said that AI technology is at an inflection point, transitioning from assisting businesses to becoming a foundational technology

IBM India/South Asia managing director Sandip Patel.
IBM India/South Asia managing director Sandip Patel.

New Delhi: India and Indian enterprises are continuously outshining their global counterparts in exploring and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) as per an AI adoption report referred to by Sandip Patel, Managing Director, India/South Asia, IBM at the Mint AI for Business Summit. In his opening address, Patel said that AI technology is at an inflection point, transitioning from assisting businesses to becoming a foundational technology.

“According to the AI adoption report, about 59% of IT professionals at large organizations said that they have actively deployed AI. Similarly, about six out of 10 IT professionals report that their companies are actively deploying and implementing generative AI solutions and about 34% of others are exploring it in some way, shape or form," Patel added.

While raising a question about why PoCs (proofs of concept) in AI aren’t scaling, Patel said that despite AI deployment, only 54% of the pilots and PoCs make it to production. He then pointed out four key categories—customer experience, horizontal functions, IT processes, and core business operations—attention to which can help scale AI to production while addressing challenges such as bias, data quality and security.

He also discussed IBM’s contribution and investments in AI through the Watson.AI platform and its components designed for building AI applications, data organization, governance, process orchestration, and IT automation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Naman Suri
Naman is a skilled business journalist who excels in breaking down complex financial details. He specializes in the corporate sector, providing thorough coverage of the pharmaceutical industry, the dynamic field of sports business, and the fascinating area of white-collar crime. Naman has a knack for making sense of numbers and presenting them in an understandable way.
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 06:01 AM IST
