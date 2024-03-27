'AI at an inflection point, need to scale it in production'
New Delhi: India and Indian enterprises are continuously outshining their global counterparts in exploring and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) as per an AI adoption report referred to by Sandip Patel, Managing Director, India/South Asia, IBM at the Mint AI for Business Summit. In his opening address, Patel said that AI technology is at an inflection point, transitioning from assisting businesses to becoming a foundational technology.