‘AI avatars to attend Zoom meetings for efficient work-life balance,’ reveals CEO
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses the development of AI technology for virtual meetings, enabling users to delegate tasks to AI assistants. The company invests in advanced language models to create personalized avatars for meeting attendance, aiming to improve work-life balance and productivity.
In a groundbreaking interview with The Verge, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan revealed that the company is developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform the way we conduct virtual meetings.