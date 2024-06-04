Zoom CEO Eric Yuan discusses the development of AI technology for virtual meetings, enabling users to delegate tasks to AI assistants. The company invests in advanced language models to create personalized avatars for meeting attendance, aiming to improve work-life balance and productivity.

In a groundbreaking interview with The Verge, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan revealed that the company is developing cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform the way we conduct virtual meetings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Yuan (via Gadgets360 report), the innovative solution will enable users to delegate mundane tasks to AI-powered virtual assistants, freeing up more time for in-person interactions and potentially paving the way for a more flexible workweek.

Moreover, the CEO highlighted the company's significant investment in AI research, particularly in the development of advanced language models. By integrating these models into Zoom's platform, users will be able to create personalized digital avatars that can attend meetings on their behalf, handling routine tasks and allowing individuals to focus on more critical aspects of their work. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reportedly, Yuan envisions a future where AI avatars will become an integral part of Zoom's Workplace platform, allowing users to achieve a better work-life balance. "We're working towards a future where everyone has their own personal AI assistant," he explained. "Imagine being able to send your digital twin to a meeting instead of attending it yourself – that's the direction we're heading."

The CEO also emphasized the importance of Large Language Models (LLMs) in making AI avatars more effective. By tweaking parameters, these digital assistants can learn specific skills and adapt to different situations, making them more capable than their human counterparts. For example, Yuan mentioned that he could program his AI avatar to excel in sales negotiations, freeing him up to focus on other areas.

While the technology is not yet fully developed, Yuan expressed confidence that the combination of AI and Augmented Reality (AR) will help achieve this vision. As the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation, it is clear that Zoom is poised to revolutionize the way we work and interact remotely. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

