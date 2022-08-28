AI can make art, but the hazards lie in wait too

No. GANs can be used to generate video, text and even audio. For instance, last Diwali, Mondelez International, the owner of the Cadbury brand, created an advertisement called ‘Not just a Cadbury ad’. In the ad, actor Shah Rukh Khan is seen promoting neighbourhood stores in India, except that Khan never actually spelt out the store names. To do this, Mondelez used a GANs program from startup Rephrase.ai, to create the videos. GANs have also been used to create ‘artificial humans’, which can replace actors in movies, and be used as personal assistants, receptionists for offices, and more.