AI chipmaker Nvidia set to enter PC market with first Windows computer in collaboration with Microsoft: Details

Artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker Nvidia is now making a push into the personal computer (PC) market. Axios on Saturday reported that Nvidia is likely to debut its first Windows computers that use its chips as the main processor.

Nvidia and Microsoft will unveil the PC and the first computers running the chips at two key industry conferences: the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft's Build developer conference in San Francisco.

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Nvidia-Microsoft collaborate Citing sources, Axios added that Nvidia-powered PCs are expected from both Microsoft's Surface brand and other computer makers, including Dell.

Additionally, Microsoft is also likely to unveil software that makes it easier for people to have artificial intelligence agents do work locally on their Windows computers. Axios reported that while most AI work has been done in the cloud, Microsoft's push to have things run locally could gain wider acceptance.

The developments come at a time when Microsoft's efforts to move to more battery-life-friendly chips have yet to drive a significant sales boom. The company's primary rival, Apple, which uses its own chips, recently unveiled updated MacBooks featuring its M5-series chips.

In the meantime, Microsoft has also been trying to reposition Windows to take advantage of the massive momentum behind AI.

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Nvidia gives Microsoft's AI PC push a second chance Nvidia's arrival has given Microsoft's AI PC push a second chance, this time with the world's hottest chipmaker attached. The company's first push at an AI PC, the Copilot+ PC, faltered following a series of setbacks, including a lengthy delay and security concerns over its signature feature, Recall.

However, the move toward agents that can automatically perform tasks on local PCs has provided what Microsoft sees as a fresh opening.

Microsoft has been embracing OpenClaw since earlier this year, creating a new team led by veteran coder Omar Shahine. The company also has OpenClaw founder Peter Steinberger (now employed by OpenAI) scheduled to host a breakout session at Build.

New era for PCs coming: Nvidia, Microsoft Earlier on Friday, the official X accounts of Windows, Nvidia, and chip design company Arm all teased an upcoming announcement, stating "A new era of PC," along with what appeared to be coordinates in Taiwan's capital, Taipei.

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Windows head Pavan Davuluri engaged in his own vague posting.

"Something new is coming for developers," he said on X. "And no, it's not a new OS version. See you at Build next week!"

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Reuters first reported in 2023 that Nvidia was planning to develop CPUs for devices running Microsoft's Windows operating system using Arm technology.

Currently, Qualcomm produces Arm-based processors for Windows laptops, while Intel and AMD continue to dominate the market for Windows PC CPUs.

Nvidia debuts in PC market Jensen Huang-led Nvidia, which got its start making PC graphics chips, has been working to enter the PC processor business for years, though only recently has it become clear that its debut is near.

Nvidia's foray into the PC market could prove beneficial not only for itself and Microsoft, but also for rival Qualcomm, which uses a similar chip architecture rather than the conventional PC chip architecture used by Intel and AMD.

An analyst suggested that Nvidia's entry into the PC market and getting its new processor used in data centers is the bigger opportunity, while powering PCs could be "a nice complement."

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