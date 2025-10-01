Engineers are chasing ₹30 lakh offers—but not from startups

The hiring urgency underscores a rapid shift in India's semiconductor landscape. The sector employed 120,000 engineers in 2024, a figure forecast to nearly double to 275,000 by 2030, according to Ashok Chandak, president of SEMI India that organizes Semicon India, and also the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association. “The companies need engineers who are trained in AI, internet of things (IoT), quantum computing as work has evolved from testing chipsets to designing them. Hence, they are hiring from the IITs and the NIITs".