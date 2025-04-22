AI could cure all disease in a decade, says Google DeepMind CEO— Perplexity’s Aravind Srinivas agrees

Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, envisions AI models potentially curing all diseases within the next decade. His claims received support from rival Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity AI, who praised Hassabis as a genius. 

Written By Aman Gupta
Published22 Apr 2025, 07:43 AM IST
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says AI will be able to cure all diseases in next 5 - 10 years.
Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis says AI will be able to cure all diseases in next 5 - 10 years.(REUTERS)

Google DeepMind co-founder and CEO Demis Hassabis has predicted that the new AI models could not only help cure diseases, but might even lead to the end of all diseases. Hassabis's statement soon received an unexpected show of support from rival and Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas, who called him a "genius".

Speaking during the CBS' 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, April 20, Hassabis said, “So on average, it takes, you know, ten years and billions of dollars to design just one drug. We can maybe reduce that down from years to maybe months or maybe even weeks. Which sounds incredible today, but that's also what people used to think about protein structures. And it would revolutionise human health, and I think one day maybe we can cure all diseases with the help of AI.”

You may be interested in

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 128GB

Apple IPad Air 13 2024 Cellular 5G 128GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹94899

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹108999

₹121999

Get This

Discount

16% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus 5G

  • CheckMoonstone Gray
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹98725

₹117599

Get This

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 Cellular 5G 256GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹84900

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

  • CheckBeige
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹83999

₹93999

Get This

Discount

17% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus

  • CheckBeige
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹97999

₹117599

Get This

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 512GB

Apple IPad Air 11 2024 WiFi 512GB

  • CheckBlue
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹89900

Get This

Find more TabletsArrow Icon

When asked if AI will lead to the end of all diseases, the 48-year-old British scientist responded, saying, “I think that's within reach. Maybe within the next decade or so, I don't see why not.”

Reacting to a video of Hassabis' interview on X (formerly Twitter), Aravind Srinivas wrote, “Demis is a genius and he should be given all resources in the world to make this happen.”

Notably, Perplexity AI's core product is an artificial intelligence-powered search engine that competes directly with Google. The AI startup is also planning to launch a new agentic browser to challenge the dominance of Google Chrome.

AI did one billion years of PhD time in one year: Hassabis

Hassabis also stated that his current AI was able to complete a billion years of PhD time in one year by mapping 200 million protein structures.

Speaking to LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman recently, Hassabis said, “So we did a billion years of PhD time in one year. That used to take a PhD student, their entire phd, as a rule of thumb, to discover one protein structure. So, four or five years, and there's two hundred million proteins known to science, and we folded them all in one year. And if we know the function, then we can understand what goes wrong in disease. And we can design drugs and molecules that will bind to the right part of the surface of the protein, if you know this structure. So it's a fascinating problem.”

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsAI could cure all disease in a decade, says Google DeepMind CEO— Perplexity’s Aravind Srinivas agrees
MoreLess
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 07:43 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Technology

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.