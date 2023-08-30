AI could fortify big business, not upend it
Summary
- Upstarts face an uphill battle
Since ChatGPT took the world by storm last year, the internet has been littered with predictions of just how disruptive “generative" artificial intelligence (AI) will be. “Entire industries will reorient around it," enthused Bill Gates in a blog post earlier this year, in which he declared the technology to be as disruptive as the internet and the microprocessor. From media and education to law and health care, vast areas of human endeavour are expected to be turned upside down.