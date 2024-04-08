Lok Sabha elections: AI deepfakes pose challenges to the integrity of electoral process. How to identify fake videos?
As political parties go all out to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, cybersecurity experts have raised concerns over the possible misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, among others, to influence the electorate.
As political parties are all out to woo voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, cybersecurity experts have raised concerns over the possible use of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology to influence the electorate and mislead the public.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message