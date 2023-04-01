AI experts worried about Musk-led call for research pause.

An open letter co-signed by Elon Musk, calling for an immediate pause in AI research, has cited the work of four AI experts who have expressed their concerns over the matter.
As of Friday, an open letter dated March 22 had received over 1,800 signatures, demanding a six-month pause in the advancement of AI systems that surpass the capabilities of OpenAI's GPT-4, which can perform tasks like holding human-like conversations, creating music, and summarizing lengthy documents.
Following the release of its predecessor, ChatGPT, last year, rival companies have been quick to launch similar AI products. The open letter argues that systems with "human-competitive intelligence" pose significant risks to humanity, citing research from 12 experts including university academics and current or former employees of Google, OpenAI, and its subsidiary DeepMind.
In response to the open letter, civil society groups in the US and EU have urged lawmakers to limit OpenAI's research. OpenAI has not yet commented on the matter. Critics of the letter's organising body, the Future of Life Institute (FLI), which receives funding primarily from the Musk Foundation, argue that it prioritizes hypothetical doomsday scenarios over more pressing issues with AI, such as programmed biases based on race or gender.
The open letter referenced several pieces of research, including "On the Dangers of Stochastic Parrots," a well-known paper co-authored by Margaret Mitchell, who formerly led ethical AI research at Google. Mitchell, now the Chief Ethical Scientist at Hugging Face, criticized the letter, telling Reuters that it was ambiguous what qualifies as an AI system "more powerful than GPT-4."
Margaret Mitchell's co-authors, Timnit Gebru and Emily M. Bender, took to Twitter to criticize the open letter, with Bender characterizing some of its assertions as "unhinged." Mitchell herself criticized the letter's approach, saying that by treating questionable ideas as fact, it creates a narrative on AI that benefits FLI supporters. "Ignoring active harms right now is a privilege that some of us don't have," she said. Meanwhile, FLI President Max Tegmark stated that the campaign was not an attempt to impede OpenAI's corporate advantage.
"It's quite hilarious. I've seen people say, 'Elon Musk is trying to slow down the competition,'" he said, adding that Musk had no role in drafting the letter. "This is not about one company."
Shiri Dori-Hacohen, an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut, expressed discomfort with her work being referenced in the open letter. Last year, she co-authored a research paper stating that the current widespread use of AI systems already poses significant risks. Dori-Hacohen's research argues that AI systems can impact decision-making regarding existential threats such as climate change and nuclear war.