AI experts worried about Musk-led call for research pause.

Margaret Mitchell's co-authors, Timnit Gebru and Emily M. Bender, took to Twitter to criticize the open letter, with Bender characterizing some of its assertions as "unhinged." Mitchell herself criticized the letter's approach, saying that by treating questionable ideas as fact, it creates a narrative on AI that benefits FLI supporters. "Ignoring active harms right now is a privilege that some of us don't have," she said. Meanwhile, FLI President Max Tegmark stated that the campaign was not an attempt to impede OpenAI's corporate advantage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}