AI for young minds? Google's Gemini now available with parental guidance: What it means for users

Google is rolling out its AI chatbot, Gemini, for children under 13 in the U.S. with parental supervision tools. The initiative aims to support education and creativity, while emphasising safety through the Family Link app for monitoring usage.

29 Apr 2025, 08:12 PM IST
Google is extending access to its artificial intelligence chatbot, Gemini, to younger users under the age of 13.

Google is extending access to its artificial intelligence chatbot, Gemini, to younger users under the age of 13. The rollout, which began in the United States, will allow children to interact with the AI assistant on Android, iOS, and the web, with supervision tools and parental controls built in to ensure safe use. The tech giant says the decision comes in response to feedback from parents, educators, and child development experts, who believe AI can support learning and creativity when properly managed.

According to a report by9to5Google, Google has begun emailing parents with details about the upcoming access. The emails outline how children can use Gemini to help with schoolwork, ask questions, and even create stories. It also notes that children will be able to set Gemini as the default assistant on Android devices. However, the company cautions that Gemini can occasionally make mistakes, and children are advised to double-check the information it provides. Parents are also reminded that Gemini is not a human being—it does not think or feel emotions, even if it can simulate natural conversations.

Google announces parental control for young users

The California-based company has introduced several safeguards to give parents and educators control over how children interact with the AI. Through the Family Link app, parents can manage their child’s Google account, monitor their use of Gemini, receive activity alerts, and set restrictions where needed. Similarly, for children accessing Gemini via school accounts, administrators will be able to control and supervise usage through the Google Admin console.

This move represents a significant step in making AI tools more widely accessible to younger audiences, while maintaining a strong focus on safety and responsible use. By combining innovative technology with parental oversight, Google hopes to provide children with a helpful, engaging companion that supports learning without compromising on security or trust.

 
