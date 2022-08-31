AI, GPS technology could help save lives in wildfires and floods7 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 07:17 PM IST
Destructive natural disasters add urgency to researchers’ efforts to find better ways to get warnings out fast, even in remote areas
New technology is on the way to assist in a growing public-safety problem: How to get people out of the way of wildfires, floods and other natural disasters.