AI, GPS technology could help save lives in wildfires and floods

In August, the Department of Homeland Security completed a proof-of-concept test on an alert technology that would be sent directly from a satellite to the GPS navigation system of a car. That could prove life-saving, they say, because often people on the road aren’t in a position to notice an alert on their phones. GPS signals are beamed from the ground up to satellites, which relay them to receivers such as those in phones and automobiles. Such alerts could work even without cellular service and internet.