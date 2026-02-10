AI Impact Summit 2026: From Sam Altman to Sundar Pichai; Check full list of tech leaders coming to Delhi

The AI Impact Summit is all set to be held in India from 16 February to 20 February. As per a government release, the event will mark the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. It will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will serve as a centre for conversations around AI policy, research, industry, and public engagement.

The all-important event is expected to be attended by some of the biggest names in the AI industry and the tech world. Here's a look at the top names who are already confirmed to attend the AI Impact Summit:

Who is attending AI Impact Summit? CEOs of almost all major AI companies will be attending the AI Impact Summit in India. This includes Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

Moreover, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is also confirmed to be attending the AI Impact Summit. Other heavyweights in the tech world attending the event include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora.

Former Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun will also be attending the summit. Meanwhile, Yoshua Bengio, often regarded as the godfather of AI, is also among the attendees.

As for the Indian heavyweights, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran are confirmed to attend the event, along with Infosys co-founder and chairman Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.

What is the agenda for the AI Summit? As per a government release, the focus of the AI Impact Summit 2026 will be on translating global discussions into ‘development outcomes aligned with national priorities under the IndiaAI mission and Digital India initiative.’

The summit will be anchored on three foundational pillars, or “Sutras”, of People, Planet, and Progress, along with seven “Chakras” of multilateral cooperation: Human Capital, Inclusion for Social Empowerment, Safe and Trusted AI, Resilience, Science, Democratizing AI Resources, and AI for Economic Growth.