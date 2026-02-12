AI Impact Summit 2026: Full schedule, dates, agenda, list of global CEOs attending, and more

New Delhi is all set to host the AI Impact Summit 2026, with the marquee event set to be held at the Bharat Mandapam. The event will see some of the biggest names in the tech and AI world arrive in India, including the likes of Sundar Pichai and Bill Gates.

Here's everything you need to know about the AI Impact Summit 2026:

When was the last AI Summit held? There have been three global AI Summits so far, starting with the AI Safety Summit in 2023 (Bletchley Park, UK), followed by the AI Seoul Summit in South Korea the next year and the AI Action Summit in Paris in February last year. The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi will be the fourth summit in this series.

When will the AI Impact Summit be held? The AI Impact Summit will be held from 16 February to 20 February at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Registration for the summit has already begun, and attendees can register by going to the official website [www.impact.indiaai.gov.in].

What is the agenda of AI Impact Summit 2026? The AI Impact Summit 2026 is being positioned as a ‘pivotal global platform’ to shape the future agenda for inclusive and impactful AI. The summit will be structured around three core pillars of People, Planet and Progress, and discussions will be focused on skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, along with economic and social development.

Seven working groups, co-chaired by the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables such as proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Over 700 sessions have been planned for the five days on areas such as AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection and India’s approach to sovereign AI.

Who will be attending the AI Impact Summit 2026? The CEOs of top AI firms have already confirmed their presence at the AI Impact Summit. This includes Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will also be making an appearance at the summit, while other tech leaders attending the event include Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora.

In terms of AI leaders, former Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun will be coming to the summit, while ‘Godfather of AI’ Yoshua Bengio and computer scientist Stuart Russell will also be attending the summit.

View full Image Sundar Pichai will be attending AI Impact Summit in India

In terms of Indian entrepreneurs, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCLTech Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra have all been confirmed to be a part of the mega event.