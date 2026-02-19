AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE: Dario Amodei says ‘India has absolutely central role’ to play in AI

The AI Impact Summit Day 4 is underway at the Bharat Mandapam with an address by Union IT Minister Ashwinin Vaishnaw. The summit is also scheduled to witness speeches by some of the biggest names in the world of technology including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

The entry for AI Impact Summit is 'restricted' for today, given the number of the high level dignitaries coming to the event.

UN Secretary-General on AI development: Speaking at the AI Impact Summit today, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, "Done right, AI can advance sustainable development goals, accelerate breakthroughs in medicine, expand learning opportunities, strengthen food security, bolster climate action and disaster preparedness and improve access to vital public services. But it can also deepen inequality, amplify bias and fuel harm,"

"Because the future of AI cannot be decided by a handful of countries, or left to the whims of a few billionaires," he added

France President Emmanuel Macron says ‘Europe is not blindly focused on regulation’: Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, France President Emmanuel Macron said, “Opposite to what some misinformed friends have been saying, Europe is not blindly focused on regulation. Europe is a space for innovation and investment, but it is a safe space, and safe spaces win in the long.”

Tech leaders join PM Modi on stage: Major tech leaders like Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, Meta's Alexandr Wang and others joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi on stage after the two outcomes achieved during the AI Impact Summit were announced.

PM Modi bats for open-source AI:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at the AI Impact Summit talked about the importance of developing open-source AI systems. He said, “Some countries and companies believe that AI is a strategic asset. Therefore, they think it should be developed in a confidential manner. But India’s thinking is different.We believe that a technology like AI will benefit the world only when it is shared, when its doors are open and knowledge is shared.”

“Only then will our millions of young minds be able to make it better and safer. Let us take a pledge that AI will be developed as a global common good” he added

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei on India's central role: Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei talked about the central role of India in the AI development. Amodei said, "On the side of risks, I am concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments and their potential for economic displacement. India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks,"