AI in healthcare: 8am CEO Dru Armstrong shares how ChatGPT helped decode complex cancer data

Dru Armstrong, CEO of fast-growing tech firm 8am, faced a life-changing challenge this year: a Stage II breast cancer diagnosis. According to Fortune, with no genetic risk and decades younger than the average patient, she turned to ChatGPT to help make sense of complex pathology and genomics reports. Using AI gave her the confidence to have informed, data-driven discussions with her doctors and make critical decisions about her treatment, she told the publication.

Rising breast cancer rates among younger women Armstrong’s experience reflects a troubling trend: breast cancer rates are increasing fastest among women under 50, particularly hormone receptor-positive cases like hers. Despite her demanding role leading a company with over 600 employees and 217 per cent revenue growth, Armstrong acknowledges that she once postponed a routine mammogram due to her busy schedule, a decision she now regrets.

She approached her cancer care the way she runs a business: decisively and proactively. She expedited appointments, biopsies, and scans, completing surgery and starting chemotherapy within 60 days of diagnosis. “Nobody was going to save me except myself,” she said, emphasising the importance of self-advocacy in healthcare as much as in business.

Approach towards self-care Practices once considered optional, such as acupuncture and lymphatic drainage, became essential parts of Armstrong’s recovery. She now stresses that self-care is not indulgent but critical for maintaining health and performance, both personally and professionally.

Armstrong openly shares the vulnerability of relying on friends, family, and colleagues for support, particularly during long chemotherapy sessions. Delegating responsibilities at work allowed her to prioritise treatment without compromising her company’s growth.

AI as a decision-making ally ChatGPT became a trusted tool in navigating medical decisions, helping Armstrong interpret complex data and weigh treatment options. Halfway through her chemotherapy, she continues to balance work, family, and recovery, proving that technology can play a vital role in life-or-death decision-making.

