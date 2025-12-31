Mint Explainer | Will 2026 be a turning point for AI in India?

Will 2026 see the rollout of India’s own DeepSeek?

In a way, yes. India will host the next global AI summit, scheduled for 15 February in New Delhi. The IT ministry confirmed on Monday that one of the intended goals would be to have at least one government-backed AI entity showcase its foundational AI model by then, as proof that AI trained primarily on non-English language datasets can achieve performance standards comparable to those of global AI systems.