India closed 2025 with a surge of activity in artificial intelligence. A dozen government-backed startups began building foundational artificial intelligence models, with one of them raising more than $100 million in funding.
Mint Explainer | Will 2026 be a turning point for AI in India?
SummaryA dozen government-backed startups began building foundational AI models. Data centres saw a massive boom as Big Tech doubled down on India. What happens next in 2026?
