AI in the workplace is already here. The first battleground? Call centers

“I score exceptionally high on it," she said. The system rewards agents for certain word choices, such as “ambassador," “superfast," and “let me summarize everything we did today," she said, which are easy for her to use. Her supervisor told her the system measures tone and pitch, she said. She speaks with enthusiastic fluctuations in her voice, she said, which the AI scores highly. “I can say, ‘you’re a piece of s—!’ But if I say it with an upward fluctuation at the end of the sentence, the AI likes it," she said.