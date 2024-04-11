'AI is such an exciting thing': Bill Gates tells Sam Altman he 'didn't expect ChatGPT to get so good'
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, expressed his apprehensions about the new and rapidly improving technology 'with no upper bound'
Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was hosting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an exciting thing, however, he was "very skeptical" about ChatGPT initially and hadn't expected it to get "so good".
