AI just changed how we travel! This new Google tool could save you thousands on flights: Here's how

Google has announced the rollout of ‘Flight Deals’, a new artificial intelligence-driven search feature within Google Flights, which will be made available in the United States, Canada and India over the coming week.

Advertisement

Targeting budget-conscious travellers The company said the tool is aimed at travellers whose main priority is finding cheaper fares. It will be accessible directly via the Flight Deals page or through the top-left menu of Google Flights, the platform used to compare airline ticket prices. No sign-up or opt-in will be required.

Natural language search for travel preferences Flight Deals allows users to describe their travel preferences in natural language, rather than manually adjusting dates, destinations and filters. For example, searches could include requests such as “week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop only” or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder”. The system will then return the most relevant offers, including options that users may not have initially considered, potentially opening up new destinations and experiences.

Advertisement

The tool works by interpreting the details of the user’s request through AI and matching them with potential destinations. It then uses real-time data from Google Flights to provide up-to-date results from hundreds of airlines and booking platforms, making it easier for travellers to identify bargains without extensive manual searching.

Beta launch and new features Google said the feature will launch in beta to collect user feedback and assess how AI can support travel planning. Alongside the new tool, Google Flights will also introduce an option to exclude basic economy fares for trips within the US and Canada, giving users greater flexibility in selecting preferred ticket types.

The existing Google Flights service will continue to operate alongside Flight Deals and, according to the company, will receive further updates over time to improve usability and options for travellers.

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)