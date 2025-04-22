AI knows you are not 18: Here’s how Instagram cracks down with digital watchdogs

Instagram is expanding safety features for younger users, introducing new tools for parents and enhancing protections for teens online. Over 54 million teens have enrolled in Teen Accounts since 2024, which impose secure default settings. 

Updated22 Apr 2025, 06:09 PM IST
Instagram has announced a significant expansion of its safety features for younger users on April 21.
Instagram has announced a significant expansion of its safety features for younger users on April 21. (REUTERS)

Instagram has announced a significant expansion of its safety features for younger users on April 21. The feature aims to ensure a safer and more age-appropriate experience for teenagers online. Building on the launch of Teen Accounts last year, the platform is now introducing a fresh set of tools and safeguards designed to assist parents and enhance protection for teens across its ecosystem, including Facebook and Messenger.

What is the ‘Teen Accounts’ feature

Teen Accounts were introduced in 2024 to automatically place users aged 13–15 into secure, default settings. These limit who can contact them, the type of content they are exposed to, and the amount of time they spend on the platform. For teens under the age of 16, any attempt to alter these restrictions requires approval from a parent or guardian.

According to Instagram, more than 54 million teens globally have been enrolled in Teen Accounts so far. Notably, 97 per cent of users aged 13–15 have opted to retain these protections.

Parental Guidance and Notifications

Instagram has begun notifying parents with guidance on how to talk to their teens about the importance of accurately reporting their age. These resources have been developed in collaboration with child development experts such as paediatric psychologist Dr Ann-Louise Lockhart.

“We understand that the internet can be overwhelming, and we want to make it easier for parents to feel confident their teens are protected,” the company said in a statement.

New AI technology to detect underage users

In a bold new move, Instagram is also beginning tests in the United States of an AI-driven system that proactively identifies accounts suspected to belong to underage users — even if those users have listed an adult age — and automatically applies Teen Account settings to them.

Meta has previously employed artificial intelligence to estimate users’ ages, but this new initiative marks a shift towards more active enforcement. While the company emphasises the importance of accuracy, users will be able to adjust their settings if incorrectly flagged.

 

