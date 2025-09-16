AI meets bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan selfies go viral with Google's Gemini Nano Banana trend

Google’s Gemini Nano Banana AI is fueling a new social media trend: celebrity selfies. Several social media users have shared an AI-generated photo with Shah Rukh Khan, using prompts to craft their own star-studded AI selfies and sharing guides online.

Published16 Sep 2025, 12:44 PM IST
Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently shared an AI-crafted selfie featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, set against the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben.(Instagram: @_vinayshakya )

As Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI image generation continues to take social media by storm, users are pushing the tool’s limits with fresh trends. From 3D figurines to vintage saree portraits, feeds are now overflowing with AI prompts and experimental edits. The latest craze? AI-generated selfies with celebrities.

Celebrity selfies go AI

Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently shared an AI-crafted selfie featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, set against the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben. His caption revealed the simple prompt he used: “App – Google Gemini. Prompt – Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.” The post quickly caught attention, sparking a wave of similar creations.

Another Instagram user, @moms_littleworld22, joined the trend by sharing her own AI-edited image. She even guided her followers on how to try it themselves: “This is how you can create AI-generated selfies with celebrities using Google’s Nano Banana 🍌. Download the Gemini app, start a new chat > Add image > Select ‘create images 🍌’ > Add your prompt. My prompt 🤗: Add Shahrukh Khan taking a selfie with me.”

The ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend

In a recent blogpost, Google showcased 10 creative ways for users to reimagine their photos using the Nano Banana tool. One standout feature allows users to virtually meet their childhood selves. This has also sparked a wholesome Instagram trend, now dubbed ‘Hug My Younger Self’, where users generate images of their present selves embracing their childhood versions. The trend has gone viral, striking a nostalgic chord and delivering heartwarming moments across social media.

“Take a photo taken with a Polaroid camera. The photo should look like an ordinary photograph, without an explicit subject or property. The photo should have a slight blur and a consistent light source, like a flash from a dark room, scattered throughout the photo. Don’t change the face. Change the background behind those two people with white curtains. Make it look like both the people in the reference picture are hugging each other,” shared an Instagram user by the handle of shreyya_official, who created her polaroid image of her present self and younger self.

