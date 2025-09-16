AI meets bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan selfies go viral with Google's Gemini Nano Banana trend

As Google’s Gemini-powered Nano Banana AI image generation continues to take social media by storm, users are pushing the tool’s limits with fresh trends. From 3D figurines to vintage saree portraits, feeds are now overflowing with AI prompts and experimental edits. The latest craze? AI-generated selfies with celebrities.

Celebrity selfies go AI Instagram user @_vinayshakya recently shared an AI-crafted selfie featuring none other than Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, set against the backdrop of London’s iconic Big Ben. His caption revealed the simple prompt he used: “App – Google Gemini. Prompt – Make this photo a selfie with Shahrukh Khan in London Big Ben.” The post quickly caught attention, sparking a wave of similar creations.

Another Instagram user, @moms_littleworld22, joined the trend by sharing her own AI-edited image. She even guided her followers on how to try it themselves: “This is how you can create AI-generated selfies with celebrities using Google’s Nano Banana 🍌. Download the Gemini app, start a new chat > Add image > Select ‘create images 🍌’ > Add your prompt. My prompt 🤗: Add Shahrukh Khan taking a selfie with me.”

The ‘Hug My Younger Self’ Trend In a recent blogpost, Google showcased 10 creative ways for users to reimagine their photos using the Nano Banana tool. One standout feature allows users to virtually meet their childhood selves. This has also sparked a wholesome Instagram trend, now dubbed ‘Hug My Younger Self’, where users generate images of their present selves embracing their childhood versions. The trend has gone viral, striking a nostalgic chord and delivering heartwarming moments across social media.

