‘AI models are good at picking up nudity, but less good for hate speech’

It’s an evolving field. The balance between legal and software court in various areas is being worked out. On content moderation, we find AI models are pretty proficient in dealing some content. For example, they’re very good at picking up nudity, pornography, banned substances, and arms and ammunitions, but less good for hate speech or incitement, because incitement has subtle use of language. This is where the battle lies. Even in areas of nudity, there are difficult cases—say, featuring female breasts but concerning breast cancer—the algorithms are not able to pick up very well. In some areas the algorithms are off, but it’s being trained and retrained. But in some areas, it’s quite off, and I think this is what frustrates a lot of users. For instance, hate speech or counter speech, where somebody said something and you say something back, and it’s your post that’s taken down while the original message stays up. These are difficult questions and I think that people are trying to automate more effectively across the board.

