AI must be fair, accountable, open to explain its decision making: IBM India CTO

All our key customers are consuming AI in different modes, whether it is on prem or cloud. There are customers who are consuming simple solutions like email classification or ticket triaging that we have customised for different industries. Then there are large enterprises which are beginning to feel the need to establish a platform that allows multiple divisions from within their enterprise to derive benefits from AI and data. For instance, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance used AI to reduce turnaround time in claims settlements. We integrated AI with their claim damage assessment tool. It used cognitive image analytics to assess the type and extent of damage in lesser time. Similarly, for Parle we deployed an intelligent supply chain. The AI solution was able to predict the demand from different regions, reduce the time to market and right size the inventory for them. It reduced wastage dramatically.