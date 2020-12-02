AI, omnichannel strategy key in a post-covid world

Covid-19 has changed consumer behaviour drastically, nudging organizations across sectors to tailor their pro-ducts and services to meet the new expectations.

The transition has been easier for many as India was already on the path of digitization.

The goal now is to take it to the next level with an omnichannel approach, better engagement and security strategy to win consumer trust and by using more artificial intelligence (AI) to predict customer behaviour, industry leaders said at the Mint Virtual Workplace 2.0 webinar held recently.

“During covid-19, digital transactions for us increased by 17%, which is a big number for a bank of our size. What customers want is a dynamic, paperless, contactless and customized experience," said Ravindra Pandey, deputy managing director (strategy) and chief digital officer, State Bank of India.

“Customized experience leads to customer intimacy and will make them stick to you," said Rajarshi Purkayastha, head, pre sales, India, MECAA (Middle East, Central Asia and Africa), Tata Communications.

However, adopting an omnichannel approach is also very important.

“Covid has taught us that an omnichannel strategy is important. You can’t limit yourself to population in tier-1 and 2 cities or those with smartphones. Apps are there, but you also need to do something on SMS for people in rural areas," said Purkayastha.

The sudden shift to online mode of communication and transaction has also exposed users to new cyber risks. Organizations need to convince users that their data is secure, in addition to improving grievance redressal systems, experts said.

“At the end of the day, the consumer needs to know he can reach out to us in whatever way possible. All systems need to get integrated so complaints can be addressed. You also need to ensure information is going to the right person with the necessary level of authentication," said Ananth Subramanian, vice-president, information technology, Kotak Mutual Fund.

There are a lot of new entrants with low digital literacy who may not be able to keep up with the pace of transformation and they are the ones who are more at risk, said Aloknath De, corporate vice president and chief technology officer, Samsung Electronics.

“There is a need for a grievance redressal system where a mentor can teach and guide them. People also need a sense of security that their data is secure. Companies need to build a mechanism that will protect, guide and alert them," De said.

Pandey added, “Instead of a rule-based risk management system, we need a real-time risk management system."

Another focus area for organizations, especially in the banking, financial services and insurance sector, is data analytics and use of artificial intelligence to predict consumer behaviour.

“As far as consumers are concerned, big data tools are definitely going to help us by assessing buying behaviour and customer emotions. Many of them have already addressed that in a short time," said Venkat Neelakantan, vice-president and head, corporate real estate services, India and APAC, Capgemini.

However, the big challenge they face is how to make sense of that data and then relate it back to realities on the ground.

“Having an AI engine that can churn some insights out of the data is very easy. However, mapping it back to consumer requirements is difficult. Execution after you have some insights is very important," said Purkayastha.

Neelakantan also drew attention to that fact that organizations have two problems to solve. When they talk about consumers, they also need to talk about their employees as they are the key.

“While transforming them from a work environment to one that is remotely managed, you need to engage with them and make them feel they are part of the system, even if its distributed," he said.

